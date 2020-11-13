Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Morgan

Notice Condolences

Raymond Morgan Notice
MORGAN Raymond Kenneth (Ray) On Wednesday November 4th, 2020 in Pendleside Hospice with his beloved companion Margaret at his side, Ray Morgan passed away peacefully, aged 67 years,
Ray was a very dear brother, uncle and good friend of many.
His funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium
on Wednesday
November 18th at 12.15 pm. Donations in loving remembrance of Ray will be most gratefully accepted by Pendleside Hospice. (Please use their
online donation facility).
Flowers and enquiries please to Bertwistle's Funeral
Service, 46 Burnley Road, Padiham. Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -