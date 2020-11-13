|
MORGAN Raymond Kenneth (Ray) On Wednesday November 4th, 2020 in Pendleside Hospice with his beloved companion Margaret at his side, Ray Morgan passed away peacefully, aged 67 years,
Ray was a very dear brother, uncle and good friend of many.
His funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium
on Wednesday
November 18th at 12.15 pm. Donations in loving remembrance of Ray will be most gratefully accepted by Pendleside Hospice. (Please use their
online donation facility).
Flowers and enquiries please to Bertwistle's Funeral
Service, 46 Burnley Road, Padiham. Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020