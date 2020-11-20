Home

Rena Riley Notice
RILEY (nee Woods)
Rena Claire Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 8th November, 2020, Rena, aged 76 years, the most beloved wife of 53 years to Frank, most loving mum and best friend to Michelle and Alison, dear mother in law to David, proud grandma to Taryn, Danielle and Libbie, a caring sister to Sheila and Sandra and a very special auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Rena's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 27th November at
10-20 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at
10-45 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020
