|
|
|
Hubbard Renee Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 28th January 2020, and with her loving sons by her side, Renee aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alan, much loved mum of Roy and Steven, very special grandma to Jessica, Michelle and Claire, proud great grandma to Reece and Freya, also a dear auntie, cousin and lovely friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Renee's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Gorlin Syndrome Group, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020