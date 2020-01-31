Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:30
Crematorium
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:15
cremation at Burnley Crematorium
Rennie Whitaker Notice
Whitaker Rennie Suddenly but peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on Tuesday, 21st January, 2020, Rennie, aged 73 years, beloved husband to Margaret, much loved dad to Joanne and Penny, father in law to Chris, cherished grandad to Ayshea, Cole, Marlajoni and Lettie, loved brother, brother in law and uncle who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Rennie's funeral cortege will leave from his own home, on Wednesday, 5th February at 11-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020
