Boote Richard John Peacefully in hospital on
6th February 2020, Richard,
aged 76 years, of Padiham.
The devoted and much loved husband of Jean, loving dad
of David and Caroline, dear
father-in-law of Claire and Jason, cherished grandad of Adam, Isabel, Ryan, Max and Charlie
and a dear brother of Lillian.
Funeral Service will take place
at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 1.00pm. All enquires to Champ Funeral Services t: (01254) 390731 e: [email protected]
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020