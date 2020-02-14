Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
13:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Boote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Boote

Notice Condolences

Richard Boote Notice
Boote Richard John Peacefully in hospital on
6th February 2020, Richard,
aged 76 years, of Padiham.
The devoted and much loved husband of Jean, loving dad
of David and Caroline, dear
father-in-law of Claire and Jason, cherished grandad of Adam, Isabel, Ryan, Max and Charlie
and a dear brother of Lillian.
Funeral Service will take place
at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 1.00pm. All enquires to Champ Funeral Services t: (01254) 390731 e: [email protected]
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -