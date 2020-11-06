|
|
|
Clayton Richard William Peacefully passed away on
Friday 30th October 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital, aged 76 years.
A much loved Father to Ann-Marie and Julian. Grandfather to Lucy, Declan, Dylan, Lilly and Emily. Loving Brother to Anna, Lil and the late Mary. A great friend to many.
A private funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield, Tel: 614777
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020