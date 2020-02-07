|
PACKER Richard William Died peacefully on 22nd January 2020 at Inglewood Residential Care Home, Disley, aged 86 years. Loved father to Jane and Margaret. Loved husband and companion to the late Angela. Loved grandfather to Angela, Richard, Rory and Rosie, great grandfather to Ella, Beau and Finn. Richard's funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 14th February at 10-45 am. Instead of flowers, donations to Parkinson's UK kindly accepted, please specify Burnley Support Group on the back of the cheque or envelope and include an email address or address for acknowledgement c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020