Rita Hunter

Rita Hunter Notice
Hunter Rita Doris Peacefully at home on
Thursday 1st October 2020,
Rita, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late
Gerald William Hunter,
dear mother of Geraldine
and the late David,
treasured nanna of
Nichola and Kerena and
cherished great grandmother
of Sarah and Jessica.
An 11.30am funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 19th October.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
32 Colne Road, Burnley,
BB10 1LG, Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020
