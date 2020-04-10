|
|
|
UNTHANK Rita On Wednesday March 25th 2020 at her home and with her loving husband Bert at her side,
Rita Unthank
passed away peacefully
aged 86 years.
Rita was the much loved mum of Paul and his wife Christine,
a dearly loved nanna of Joann, Katie and Jessica, a dear great nanna of Violet, Lucas and Henry and a very dear aunt of Maralyn, Susan, Carole, Pauline, Julie, Diane, Malcolm, Bernard and Jonathon.
A private family funeral service will be held for Rita at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday April 16th at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Rita will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of the Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary
(Please use their web donation page)
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road,
Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020