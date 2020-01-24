|
|
|
DUNSTON Robert In loving memory of a
dear husband, father, grandad
and great-grandad,
died January 21st, 1986.
Loving dad of the late Robert and dear grandad of the late Wayne.
What we would give
if we could say,
Hello Bob in the same old way,
To hear your voice
and see your smile,
To sit and talk with you a while,
But beautiful memories
are all we have left,
of a husband and father
we will never forget.
From your loving wife Betty, Trevor, Tammy, Roberta and Matthew.
x x x
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020