Fegan Robert Treasured birthday memories of a
much loved Husband and Dad,
20th January.
Springtime gives me
hope so true,
That one day
I'll be seeing you,
Summertime's own
fragrance sweet,
A promise once again
we'll meet,
Autumn time,
its fragile touch,
I love you, miss you,
ever so much,
Wintertime,
beneath the snow,
The buds of Springtime
start to grow.
All our love, always and forever,
from your loving wife Jean
and daughters Christine,
Jeanette Roberta, and Linda.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
