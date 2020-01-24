|
HOWARD Robert Hutton (Bob) Passed away peacefully in the Grove Care Home on Saturday, 18th January, 2020, after a long illness, Bob, aged 73 years, loving dad to Tracey, Robert and Matthew, a loving grandad, great grandad, dearest brother of the late David and who will be sadly missed. Service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 30th January at 1 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020