Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Robert Howard

Robert Howard Notice
HOWARD Robert Hutton (Bob) Passed away peacefully in the Grove Care Home on Saturday, 18th January, 2020, after a long illness, Bob, aged 73 years, loving dad to Tracey, Robert and Matthew, a loving grandad, great grandad, dearest brother of the late David and who will be sadly missed. Service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 30th January at 1 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020
