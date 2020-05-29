Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Pate Robert Peacefully on Wednesday
20th May 2020, at his home,

Robert,
aged 86 years.

Beloved husband of 66 years to Audrey, dearly loved dad of Andrew, Joseph and Christopher and a very dear grandad
and great grandad.

A private funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 4th June 2020.

Donations if desired can be sent to Burnley Blind Club C/O

Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road,
Burnley, BB10 1DY
tel 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020
