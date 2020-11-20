|
BOWES Roland Passed away peacefully in the Dove Court Nursing Home on Wednesday, 11th November, 2020, Roland, aged 83 years, the most beloved husband to Ann, loving dad of the late Debbie, a very special grandad to Jasmine and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Roland's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 24th November at
2-40 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020