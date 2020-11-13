Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Slater Roland Suddenly, at home on 6th November, 2020, after short illness, Roland, aged 82 years,
the dearly loved husband of
the late Irene, much loved dad to Alison and David, treasured father-in-law to Richard and Elizabeth and precious grandpa to Joseph, James, Joshua and Thomas, also a dear friend to many who will be greatly missed. Roland's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 20th November at 1-20 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m.
Family flowers only please with donations in memory of Roland to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020
