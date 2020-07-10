|
Blezard Ron Peacefully in The Royal
Blackburn Hospital on
Thursday 2nd July 2020
with his loving family by his side,
Ron, aged 94.
Beloved husband of the late Win, dearly loved and precious dad of Sandra, Pamela and Paul and dear father-in-law of Sean, Julie and the late Denis. Cherished granddad of Nicola, Adam, Anthony, Alexandra, Victoria and the late Lee and a much loved great-granddad of Charlotte, Lauren, Elliot,
Ellie and Noah.
A true and respected friend of many, who will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday 16th July 2020 at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm. No flowers please but donations if desired can be made to the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Enquiries can be made to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 203 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel. 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on July 10, 2020