|
|
|
Fisher Ronald (Late of Rosegrove, Burnley).
Dearly beloved husband of Joyce,
cherished father of Robert,
much loved father-in-law to Joanne and adored Grandpa
to Alice and Maddy.
Passed away peacefully
at his home in Freckleton
surrounded by loved ones
on Saturday 31st October.
His funeral service will be held
at Lytham Crematorium
on the 10th November.
Family flowers only please but
donations will be greatly
appreciated for Trinity Hospice,
Blackpool, via JustGiving:
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ronniefisher
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020