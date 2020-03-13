Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Ronnie Pollard Notice
POLLARD Ronnie Died on Tuesday
18th February 2020
at home aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of the late Audrey, proud father of the late Christopher, father-in-law of Siobhan, brother-in-law of Irene and uncle of Peter, Ray and Susan.
The funeral service and cremation will be held on Friday 20th March at 2.30pm at Burnley Crematorium and afterwards at Rose Grove Unity Club, Rossendale.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are
being gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors, 230 Colne Road, Burnley,
01282 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020
