Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
KNAPPER ROSALIND Rosalind Knapper aged 67
passed away peacefully on October 21st 2020.
Much loved wife of Geoff,
beloved Mum to Valerie, CJ and Craig & Mei, treasured Grandma and precious Great-Grandma. Loving daughter to Patricia and a dearly loved friend
To celebrate Rosalind's life there will be a private family service at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday November 4th.
Donations in memory of Rosalind will be gratefully accepted directly to Burnley and Pendle MS society.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020
