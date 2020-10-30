|
|
|
KNAPPER ROSALIND Rosalind Knapper aged 67
passed away peacefully on October 21st 2020.
Much loved wife of Geoff,
beloved Mum to Valerie, CJ and Craig & Mei, treasured Grandma and precious Great-Grandma. Loving daughter to Patricia and a dearly loved friend
To celebrate Rosalind's life there will be a private family service at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday November 4th.
Donations in memory of Rosalind will be gratefully accepted directly to Burnley and Pendle MS society.
All enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Rd
Burnley
Tel. 01282 438866.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020