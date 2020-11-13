|
Neal (nee Pickup)
Rose Peacefully in Bank Hall Care Home on November 6th, 2020, Rose, aged 97 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Clifford, much loved and precious mum of Graham, a dear grandma, great grandma, great great grandma, much loved auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Rose's service and committal will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 20th November at 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020