Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:45
service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Shaw

Notice Condolences

Rose Shaw Notice
SHAW (nee Catlow)
Rose Passed away peacefully in the Oaklands Care Home on Tuesday, 21st January, 2020, Rose, aged 73 years, the most loving wife of the late John, special mum to Samantha, Kathrine and Jill, dearest mother in law to Shaun, proud grandma to Ashley, great grandma to Harrison, loving sister to Doreen and Reg, a dear auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Rose's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Thursday, 6th February at 10-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendle Dogs in Need, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -