SHAW (nee Catlow)
Rose Passed away peacefully in the Oaklands Care Home on Tuesday, 21st January, 2020, Rose, aged 73 years, the most loving wife of the late John, special mum to Samantha, Kathrine and Jill, dearest mother in law to Shaun, proud grandma to Ashley, great grandma to Harrison, loving sister to Doreen and Reg, a dear auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Rose's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Thursday, 6th February at 10-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendle Dogs in Need, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020