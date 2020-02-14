|
ZELLY Rose Mary 14th February
Can I step into yesterday
and walk down memory lane
I think of how things use to be,
and wish they were the same.
But I can only ponder
upon those precious times,
there's no greater treasure
I could have
than knowing they are mine.
For you were there,
all the happy days I knew
each one is locked inside my heart
to last my whole life through.
Birthday memories
on February 14th.
Love forever and always.
From your loving husband John and all your family not forgetting the late Julie x x x
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020