|
|
|
JORDAN (nee Warren)
Rosemary Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on 3rd July 2020, and with her loving family by her side, Rosemary, aged 71 years.
The dearly loved and devoted wife of Kevin, most precious mum of Sarah and James, dear mother in law to Justine and Kevin, cherished nannie to Jude, Lucy, William, Harry and Max, dearly loved sister of Tony, Kathy and Kieron, also a very dearly loved sister in law, auntie, cousin and beautiful friend who will be sadly missed R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Rosemary's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Monday, 13th July at 9-30am
for service and cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 10, 2020