Clarkson Roy Peacefully but unexpectedly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on September 12th, 2020, Roy, aged 92 years, beloved husband of the late Ada, loving father of Alan and John, very special grandad of Roy, Lee, Sarah, Aimee and Debbie, cherished great grandad, dear brother in law to Mary, also a dear uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to
St John the Divine Church, Cliviger, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020