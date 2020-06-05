|
|
|
WADDINGTON (Roy) Peacefully at Blackburn Hospital on 26 May 2020, Roy,
aged 85 years,
beloved husband of Helen,
father of David, Andrew and Nicholas and grandfather of Katie, Michael, Chris, Emma, Harry, Oscar and Elliott, father-in-law
of Cleo, Hilary and Cindy.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only, if desired, donations are being received for the British Lung Foundation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020