WATSON Roy Passed away peacefully on 5th February 2020, Roy, aged 91 years. The beloved husband of the late Marjorie, loving dad to David, dearest father in law to Susan and a cherished grandad to Sarah and Rebecca who will be sadly missed. Roy's funeral cortege will leave from his son's home on Tuesday, 11th February at 9-30am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020