|
|
|
PROCTER Royden Passed away peacefully at home on 11th November, 2020, aged 71 years. He was a beloved husband to Carolyn, a loving father to Louise and Andrea, stepfather to Helen and Tom, brother to Jeffrey, and doting grandad to Oscar, Elizabeth, Freya and Bobby.
A funny and generous man,
he was a friend to many and will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Royden's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 23rd November at
11-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only and donations to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020