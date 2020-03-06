Home

Ruth Neary

Neary Ruth Laura After a short illness,
died peacefully at her home in Southport, on 25th February 2020, aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of the late
Michael Neary, loving Mum to Jackie, Paul and Jill, treasured Gran and Great Gran to 8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren, dear Sister of the late Alan Dickinson, beloved Auntie and precious friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take
place on 10th March 2020,
at Central Gospel Mission, Goitside, Nelson BB9 7XD at 10.30am,
with Committal at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only but the family are gratefully receiving donations for Dementia UK.
Further enquiries please to Porters Funeralcare,
111a Bispham Road, Southport
PR9 7BJ. Tel (01704) 212714.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020
