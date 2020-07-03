|
Pattinson (nee Tyreman)
Ruth Peacefully at home on June 29th, 2020, with her loving family by her side, Ruth, aged 74 years, the deeply loved and devoted wife of John, much loved and treasured mum of Judith and Julie, dear
step-mum of Ian and Carole, Kay and Glenne, very special grandma to Rachel, Simon and Jack, dearly loved sister of Anne, sister-in-law of Granville and Margaret, also a fond auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ruth's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Wednesday, 8th July at 9-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Service, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020