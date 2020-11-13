Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Britnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Britnell

Notice Condolences

Sally Britnell Notice
Britnell Sally On Monday November 9th, 2020, at the Grove Care Home following a short illness and with her
loving daughter at her side,
Sally Britnell passed away peacefully, aged 79 years.
Sally was the dearly beloved wife of the late Gerald, much loved mum of Roger and Amanda, dearest granny of Rebecca and Richard, dearly loved sister of Robin and a dear mother-in-law, aunt and good friend of many.
Sally will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family funeral
service will be held for her in
St John's Church, Read on
Thursday November 19th followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Sally will be most gratefully accepted on behalf
of St John's Church Fund.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -