Britnell Sally On Monday November 9th, 2020, at the Grove Care Home following a short illness and with her
loving daughter at her side,
Sally Britnell passed away peacefully, aged 79 years.
Sally was the dearly beloved wife of the late Gerald, much loved mum of Roger and Amanda, dearest granny of Rebecca and Richard, dearly loved sister of Robin and a dear mother-in-law, aunt and good friend of many.
Sally will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family funeral
service will be held for her in
St John's Church, Read on
Thursday November 19th followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Sally will be most gratefully accepted on behalf
of St John's Church Fund.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020