JACKSON Samuel Curtis Sadly at his home on December 20th, 2019, Sam, aged 26 years, the dearly loved and treasured son of George and Margaret, dear step son of Dawn and Cameron, very special brother of Corinne, Dominic and Olliver, dear brother in law to Jen and Kelvin, precious grandson of Ruth and Peter Jackson, Dorothy and the late Frank Nicholson, a fun loving uncle to Travis. Sam will be sadly missed by all his many many friends and all whose lives he touched in his
26 years. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to MIND or PH7 Wellbeing Centre, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 27, 2019