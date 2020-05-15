Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Carroll

Notice Condolences

Sandra Carroll Notice
CARROLL SANDRA Passed away peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on
Saturday, 2nd May, 2020
aged 78 years.
Loving and loved mother of
Chris, Kath and Diane, adored grandmother, great grandmother and a treasured friend.
A beautiful soul taken too quickly,
we will love and miss you always.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel on Friday, May 22 and if desired, donations are being gratefully receivedfor Pendleside Hospice, Colne Road, Reedley,
Burnley, BB10 2LW.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -