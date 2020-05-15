|
CARROLL SANDRA Passed away peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on
Saturday, 2nd May, 2020
aged 78 years.
Loving and loved mother of
Chris, Kath and Diane, adored grandmother, great grandmother and a treasured friend.
A beautiful soul taken too quickly,
we will love and miss you always.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel on Friday, May 22 and if desired, donations are being gratefully receivedfor Pendleside Hospice, Colne Road, Reedley,
Burnley, BB10 2LW.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020