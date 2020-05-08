Home

Skeath Sandra The family of the late
Sandra Skeath wish to thank everyone for their support and care during their loss at this
sad time, where few could attend the service but so many showed their support and respect with social distancing, as we left Sandra's home.
If anyone still wants to donate to Pendleside Hospice, please do so either directly to the Hospice or through Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Rd,
Colne, BB8 8LA
Tel: 879898 and a big thank you to those who have already donated.
Published in Burnley Express on May 8, 2020
