HOLDEN Sharon Sadly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Friday, 13th November, 2020, Sharon, aged 60 years, amazing wife to Darsham, adoring mum to Samantha and Aneil, mother in law, fabulous grandma and much loved sister who will be sadly missed. Sharon's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 1st December at 10-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020