Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Shaun Taheny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun Taheny

Notice Condolences

Shaun Taheny Notice
Taheny Shaun Joseph Peacefully at his home on 5th June, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Shaun, aged 61 years, loving dad of Shaun and Nathan, cherished grandad of Kaitlyn, dearly loved son of Grace, very special brother to Paul, Stephen and Sharon, also a dear brother in law, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Tuesday, 16th June. Donations are being received in Shaun's memory direct to Cancer Research UK. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -