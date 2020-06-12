|
Taheny Shaun Joseph Peacefully at his home on 5th June, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Shaun, aged 61 years, loving dad of Shaun and Nathan, cherished grandad of Kaitlyn, dearly loved son of Grace, very special brother to Paul, Stephen and Sharon, also a dear brother in law, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Tuesday, 16th June. Donations are being received in Shaun's memory direct to Cancer Research UK. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020