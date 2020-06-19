|
|
|
TAHENY Shaun The family of the late Shaun would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Cancer Research. Special thanks to the many who came to show their respects on the day and to those who sent messages to say they were unable to attend; it demonstrated to the family that Shaun would be missed by so many. Thank you to the Macmillan Nurses, Pendleside Hospice at Home and Routes Healthcare for the care and attention shown to Shaun. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified care and arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020