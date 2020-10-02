|
|
|
CLAY Sheila Brian and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Sheila for Pendleside Hospice and Cancer Research UK. Thank you to the staff at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for their care and attention and to Fr Peter Wilkinson for his comforting words and Requiem Mass and to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020