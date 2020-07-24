Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Sheila Geoghegan

GEOGHEGAN Sheila Ann Peacefully at her home on Friday, 17th July, 2020, and with her loving family by her side, Sheila, aged 83 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Bill, most precious mum of Stephen, Jueann and Andrew, dear mother in law to Gillian, John and Malcolm, a cherished grandma and great grandma, a dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie and beautiful friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Sheila's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Monday, 27th July at 10-30 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery, 11 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020
