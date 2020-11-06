Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
More Obituaries for Sheila Howarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Howarth

Notice Condolences

Sheila Howarth Notice
HOWARTH (nee Sewell)
Sheila Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on October 30th, 2020, with her loving husband Geoff by her side, Sheila, aged 80 years, the dearly loved and precious mum of Peter and David, Cherished grandma of Katie, dear sister to Rita and Pamela, also a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Sheila's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 12th November at 1-25p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020
