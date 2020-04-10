|
|
|
Isherwood Sheila
(nee Proctor) Peacefully on Sunday 29th March 2020 after a short illness at Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Sheila aged 90 years
former Mayoress of Burnley.
Loving wife of the late Alan, devoted mum to Gary, Glen and David, mother in law to Sherridan, Tracy and Shelley, loving Grandma to Shelley, Ged, Chloe, Max and Oliver, cherished great Grandma to Brooke and Betsy and a good friend to many.
Her Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at
Burnley Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Rd Burnley
Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020