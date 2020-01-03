|
|
|
SWAINSTON (nee Doherty)
Sheila
(Former Mayoress) Peacefully in Dove Court Nursing Home on December 26th 2019, with her loving family by her side, and fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church, Sheila, aged 89 years. The dearly beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved and treasured mum of Pauline, Tony and Peter, dear mother in law to Kelvin, Andrea and Barbara, a cherished grandma and great grandma, dear sister in law to Peter and Alice and a fond auntie and lovely friend who will be greatly missed. Funeral details
at a time to be confirmed.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020