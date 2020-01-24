|
Swainston Sheila Sheila's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, donations received for Dementia UK and for joining them at the service and afterwards to share memories. Thank you to the staff at Dove Court for their loving care and attention and to Fr. David Featherstone for his comforting words and service. Finally,
thank you to Alderson and Horan for their caring and dignified approach and professional services.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020