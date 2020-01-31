|
Butler Shirley 12/02/1938 - 24/01/2020
On Friday, 24th January, 2020 at home and after a long illness, Shirley sadly passed away. She was the treasured wife of the late Dennis, and Sister in Law to Reuben. Adored Mother of Mario and his wife Sheila and, the late Tony. A fantastic Step Mother to Janet. A dear Auntie to Mandy, Clare, Tina, Sean, Kathy and Olivia. Beloved Grandmother of Louise, Clare, Mark, Emma and Natasha. Cherished Great Grandmother of Rachel, Kian, Thomas and Lilly.
Best friend to Kathy and Joyce and many others, including her neighbours and in particular John who has been her stalwart over the past demanding few weeks; she will be sadly missed. Shirley's cortege will leave from her own home on Friday 7th February at
9 a.m. for service at St Leonard's Church at 9-30 a.m. followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired to Parkinson's UK, c/o Alderson Horan funeral services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley,
BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020