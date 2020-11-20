|
|
|
GARNETT (nee Layfield)
Shirley Anne Unexpectedly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on November 17th, 2020, with her loving husband Barry by her side, Shirley, aged 64 years, the most precious and loving mum of Ian, dearest mother in law of Victoria, also a dear sister in law, auntie, great auntie, niece, cousin and dear friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Shirley's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 26th November at
8-45 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 9-15 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Lung Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020