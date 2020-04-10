|
|
|
GORTON Shirley
(née Neligan) Peacefully on
Friday 3rd April 2020,
with her loving husband and daughter by her side, Shirley,
aged 64, sadly passed away after being diagnosed with Leukaemia
10 days earlier.
Dearly loved daughter of the late Renee, most cherished wife of Raymond, and much loved mum
of Claire and Paul, also loving
mum in law to Chris and Michele, cherished and loving grandma of Natassja, and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts and thoughts. Rest in Peace.
A private funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 20th April at 2.30pm.
Donations if desired can be
sent direct to W.W.F.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
BB10 1DY, Tel: 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020