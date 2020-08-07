|
|
|
ROBINSON Sonia
(née Griffiths) On Friday July 31st Sonia aged
84, passed away peacefully in Belvedere Manor Care Home.
Much loved wife of the late
Allan, mother of Paul and Neil, mother in law of Janet and Elaine, Grandma of Faye and Karen,
sister of Christine and Tom and sister in law of Jim and Chris.
To mark her passing a private cremation is to be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday August 11th at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sonia
may be sent directly to
British Heart Foundation
All inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Tel 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020