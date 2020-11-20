Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
ISHERWOOD Stanley Passed away peacefully at home and with his loving family by his side, Stan, aged 94 years, the beloved husband to the late Pat, wonderful dad to Susan and Trevor, proud gramps to Lisa and Sarah, great gramps and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Stanley's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 25th November at 11-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020
