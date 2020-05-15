|
|
|
SMITH STANLEY Peacefully passed away
on Monday 11th May 2020
at Blackpool Victoria,
Stanley aged 78 years.
A much loved husband to Janet,
father to Lindsey and Robert,
father in law to
Graham and Simon,
an adored grandad and
great grandad.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request but
if desired donations are being
received for Blue Skies Charity
(at Blackpool Victoria) c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA
A Celebration of Life will
be held at a later date.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020