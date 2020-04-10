|
|
|
KELSALL (Stella) Stella Kelsall,
aged 88 years,
died peacefully on
Sunday 5th April 2020
at the Care Home where she lived.
A dedicated teacher and talented musician she was widely known for the many operas she produced with Pendle Opera and the
musical shows which were
staged in Bacup.
Heartfelt thanks and gratitude must go to the wonderful staff
at Castleford Hft Elderly.
Thanks also to Smith,
Sutcliffe Solicitors for their support and advice over many years and to Helliwells Funeral Services for their help and care.
She was a special friend to
the Watson Family and Aunt Stella
will be greatly missed.
A private funeral will take
place at Burnley Crematorium.
If desired donations are being received for either H.A.P.P.A.
or Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA
Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020