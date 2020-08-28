Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Bradshaw

Notice Condolences

Stephen Bradshaw Notice
BRADSHAW Stephen David On August 19th, 2020 at
home after a long illness.
Stephen, aged 54 years of
Clitheroe and formerly of Burnley.
The dearly loved son of David and Jean, loved brother of the late Michael, also a loving nephew, cousin and friend to many.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances, a private service will be held at St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe, followed by interment at Whalley & Wiswell Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Stephen
if so desired may be given for
Cancer Research U.K., c/o
Mrs S. Blackburn, 14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -