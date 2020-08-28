|
|
|
BRADSHAW Stephen David On August 19th, 2020 at
home after a long illness.
Stephen, aged 54 years of
Clitheroe and formerly of Burnley.
The dearly loved son of David and Jean, loved brother of the late Michael, also a loving nephew, cousin and friend to many.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances, a private service will be held at St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe, followed by interment at Whalley & Wiswell Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Stephen
if so desired may be given for
Cancer Research U.K., c/o
Mrs S. Blackburn, 14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020